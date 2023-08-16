London (CNN) — UK inflation eased to a 17-month low in July, official data showed Wednesday, though it also revealed that prices of services, such as haircuts, hotels and restaurants, increased at a faster pace than the previous month.

Consumer prices rose 6.8% in July compared with a year ago, the Office for National Statistics said. That is the smallest annual rise since February 2022 and reflects falls in the price of gas and electricity after an energy price cap, set by the energy regulator, was lowered at the end of June.