London (CNN) — The CEO of one of the biggest banks in the United Kingdom has resigned after admitting she leaked details about the closure of Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage’s accounts to a BBC journalist.

Alison Rose, the boss of NatWest, will step down after almost four years in the job and more than three decades at the bank as the UK government clamps down on lenders over the “unfair” closure of accounts for political reasons. The bank’s share price fell more than 3% Wednesday.