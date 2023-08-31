London (CNN) — UBS said Thursday that it expected to generate $10 billion in savings from a sweeping overhaul of the new global banking giant created by its emergency rescue of stricken rival Credit Suisse earlier this year.

When it announced the takeover in March, UBS said it was targeting cost savings of 8 billion francs ($9.1 billion) a year by 2027, 6 billion francs ($6.8 billion) of which would come from job cuts. It now expects to complete the integration — and achieve the additional savings — by the end of 2026.