(CNN) — UBS is being fined for missteps by Credit Suisse less than two months after UBS completed an emergency takeover of its former rival.

On Monday, the Federal Reserve said it would fine UBS for “misconduct” by Credit Suisse in its risk management of Archegos Capital Management, an investment fund that collapsed in 2021. All told, the fines levied against UBS announced Monday total $387 million – including fines from the Swiss government and the Bank of England.