London (CNN) — UBS has finalized its emergency takeover of fallen rival Credit Suisse, creating a giant Swiss bank with nearly $1.7 trillion in assets in the biggest banking tie-up since the 2008 global financial crisis.

The legal closure of the acquisition “brings clarity and stability for the two banks,” Switzerland’s financial regulator FINMA said in a statement Monday. “FINMA welcomes UBS’s strategic focus, which foresees a rapid reduction of risk in investment banking.”