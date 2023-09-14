UAW to target strikes at Ford, GM and Stellantis at midnight if no deal reached

United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Monday, Sept. 4.

 Paul Sancya/AP

Detroit (CNN) — United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain on Thursday night said the union will strike all the Big Three automakers – GM, Ford and Stellantis – at the same time as of midnight if the companies do not reach tentative labor deals with the auto workers.

“Tonight for the first time in our history we will strike all three of the big three at once,” Fain said in a Facebook live transmission. He identified three assembly plants for targeted strikes: a GM plant in Wentzville, Missouri; a Stellantis plant in Toledo; and a Ford plant in Wayne, Michigan.