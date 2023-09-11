New York (CNN) — United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain denied Monday the broad economy will be hurt if his union goes on strike against the nation’s three unionized automakers as soon as this week, saying the only ones that will be hurt by a work stoppage is are the “billionaire class.”

The UAW’s contracts with the nation’s three unionized automakers — General Motors, Ford and Stellantis — all expire at 11:59 pm Thursday. In an interview with Jake Tapper on CNN Monday afternoon, Fain reiterated that the union’s 145,000 members at those automakers are ready to strike Friday. He said the the union and three companies are still far apart in negotiations for a new contract despite meeting throughout the weekend and again on Monday.