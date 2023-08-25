UAW members could approve possible strikes at GM, Ford and Stellantis

The United Auto Workers union is preparing for possible strikes at the nation’s three unionized automakers next month. Hummer EV are seen on the production line as President Biden tours the GM assembly plant, in Detroit, Michigan, in November, 2021.

 Jonathan Ernst/Reuters/FILE

New York (CNN) — The United Auto Workers union is preparing for possible strikes at the nation’s three unionized automakers next month, as the union tries to win back many of the concessions it lost more than 15 years ago and protect members during the transition to electric vehicles in the years ahead.

Strike votes concluded Thursday among about 145,000 UAW members at General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, the company that sells vehicles under the Ram, Dodge, Jeep and Chrysler names. The union is due to report results at around 11 am ET Friday. Strike authorization votes generally pass.