New York (CNN) — Tyson will once again use certain antibiotics in its chickens, eight years after it announced plans to ditch the drugs in some of its production and slapped a “no antibiotics ever” label on its packaging.

The company said the antibiotics it plans to use in chicken production are not important to the treatment of humans. Antibiotic use in food has come under intense scrutiny in recent years as some bacteria have become increasingly resistant to treatments as a result of frequent exposure to antibiotics. The Wall Street Journal first reported Tyson’s change.