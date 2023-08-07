hypatia-h_dfd300c6a44a7ac1c2459e3b366905ba-h_28f452253da8409b5e9064feea0b7b64

Tyson Foods Stuck Selling Thighs To Consumers Who Want Breasts

 Bloomberg

New York (CNN) — Chicken prices are down. That’s good news for chicken eaters, but bad news for Tyson Foods.

The meat processor, which supplies about a fifth of the beef, pork and chicken in the United States, said Monday that it is shutting down four chicken plants -— two in Missouri, one in Indiana and one in Arkansas — following declining chicken revenue. The Arkansas-based company previously announced two separate closures in the spring.