Lordstown, Ohio (CNN) — The massive Lordstown Assembly factory in Ohio, nearly the size of the Pentagon, more than 50 years old and nearly empty, is a reminder of the past strength of both General Motors and the United Auto Workers union. The much smaller, new electric vehicle battery factory next door could be the future for both the company and the union.

The Lordstown, plant opened in 1966; GM closed it just months before its contract with the UAW expired in 2019. That closing, along with that of three other US plants, helped spark a six-week strike at the nation’s largest automaker. The UAW won many of its bargaining goals with that strike, including new life for one of those four doomed plants, which today is building EVs. But Lordstown was left without new vehicles to build.