Washington (CNN) — Twitter has asked a federal court to terminate a 2022 privacy settlement with the Federal Trade Commission that is the subject of an ongoing FTC investigation, alleging that the probe has “spiraled out of control and become tainted by bias.”

The request accuses the FTC of prejudging the probe’s outcome and of pursuing a “campaign of unceasing demands” for information that allegedly only ramped up after billionaire Elon Musk acquired the social media platform in October.