Twitter accuses Microsoft of refusing to pay for tweets and abusing its data access

In a letter to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Twitter accuses Microsoft of over-using its ability to download tweets from the platform, in an alleged violation of the social media company’s terms.

 Drew Angerer/Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Washington (CNN) — Twitter is accusing Microsoft of abusing its data access privileges to its platform, in the latest sign of the social network’s owner Elon Musk igniting a feud between the two tech companies.

In a three-page letter to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella — and sent by Alex Spiro, Musk’s outside lawyer — Twitter accuses Microsoft of over-using its ability to download tweets from the platform, in an alleged violation of the social media company’s terms.