Investors are nervously awaiting the outcome of Turkey's tight presidential race Monday, sending stocks falling and the value of its currency down to a new record low against the US dollar.

Turkey's benchmark BIST-100 index sank as much as 6.4% in pre-market trade after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan appeared to be heading for a run-off on May 28 against his main opponent, Kemal Kilicdaroglu.