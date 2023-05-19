London (CNN) — Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has promised to continue with his unorthodox policy of cutting interest rates to reduce sky-high inflation if he is re-elected on May 28.

“Please do follow me in the aftermath of the elections, and you will see that inflation will be going down along with interest rates,” he told CNN’s Becky Anderson in an exclusive interview Thursday. Asked whether that meant there would be no change in economic policy, he replied: “Yes. Absolutely.”