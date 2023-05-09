TurboTax is sending checks to 4.4 million customers as part of a $141 million settlement

The Intuit TurboTax software is on display here.

 Peter Barreras/AP

Roughly 4.4 million people will soon receive checks from TurboTax, following a 50-state settlement with parent company Intuit for allegedly steering millions of low-income Americans away from free tax-filing services.

Customers affected by the settlement will receive an email about the settlement and checks will automatically be mailed throughout this month. Most customers will get about $30, with some customers that used TurboTax for three consecutive years getting up to $85. A website has also been set up for more information.