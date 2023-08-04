New York (CNN) — Tupperware was left for dead; a relic of a lost time when leftovers storage had but one dominant market player. So why is its stock up 47% today?

The company, which just four months ago said it had doubts about whether it can remain afloat announced late Thursday that it had reached a deal with its creditors to reduce its interest payment obligations by $150 million. It also secured $21 million in new financing, an extension on the deadline for paying back about $348 million in debt and a reduction in the amount of debt it owes by around $55 million.