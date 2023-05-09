Tucker Carlson announces plans to relaunch his show on Twitter

Tucker Carlson says he will launch a new show on Twitter

 Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Right-wing extremist Tucker Carlson announced Tuesday that he will relaunch his program on Twitter, which he praised as the only remaining large free-speech platform in the world after Fox News fired him late last month.

Carlson made the announcement in a video posted to the social media website, which Elon Musk acquired last year. Twitter has devolved in recent months into a chaotic platform where the traditional press has come under assault from the billionaire.