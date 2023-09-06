Trump’s Truth Social merger partner granted key extension to avoid liquidation

New York (CNN) — Digital World Acquisition Corp., the blank-check firm seeking to merge with former President Donald Trump’s media company, will get another extension to complete its troubled deal.

Shareholders voted to grant DWAC (DWAC) another year to pull off its merger with Trump Media & Technology Group, which owns Truth Social, according to an SEC document posted Wednesday. The groups now have until September 8, 2024 to combine.

CNN’s Samantha Delouya contributed to this report.