US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has been calling CEOs and business leaders to discuss the consequences of brinkmanship around the debt ceiling, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The calls come on the heels of Yellen's message to Congress that the United States could default on its obligations as soon as June 1, if lawmakers don't address the debt limit before then — an accelerated timeline that increased pressure on President Joe Biden and House Republican lawmakers to ramp up their talks.