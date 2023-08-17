New York (CNN) — Self-checkout kiosks are invading several chains, like Target and Kroger. However, shoppers won’t see them at Trader Joe’s.

In a recent company released podcast, Trader Joe’s President Jon Basalone said a rumor that the quirky grocery chain was adding them was as “false as false can be.” He added: “We believe in people. We’re not trying to get rid of our crew members for efficiency’s sake.”

CNN’s Nathaniel Meyersohn contributed to this report.