Toyota will resume production in Japan Wednesday after system malfunction

The Toyota Motor Corp.'s Motomachi plant is seen in Toyota in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan on August 29.

 Kyodo News/Getty Images

Tokyo/Hong Kong (CNN) — Toyota will resume operations at its Japanese assembly plants Wednesday after a 24-hour stoppage caused by disruption to its finely-tuned supply chain.

The world’s biggest automaker by sales said that its 14 vehicle factories in the country had paused activity Tuesday because a system malfunction that began on Monday was preventing it from processing orders for automotive components.