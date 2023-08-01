Toyota unveils the retro-styled return of the Land Cruiser

New York (CNN) — Just three years after being discontinued in North America, the Toyota Land Cruiser is coming back — with an all-new, retro-styled design. Besides the classic looks, the new Land Cruiser will also have a more accessible price than before.

It follows a trend toward more off-road capability in new vehicles and a major upsurge in interest in classic truck-like SUVs. In 2021, Ford brought back its Bronco off-road SUV to capitalize on interest in that classic brand. The Toyota Land Cruiser has its own similarly passionate fan base.

Reuters contributed to this story.