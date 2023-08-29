Tokyo/Hong Kong (CNN) — Toyota is suspending operations at all of its Japanese assembly plants as it grapples with a technical glitch that has disrupted its finely-tuned supply chain.

The world’s biggest automaker by sales said Tuesday that 12 of its 14 vehicle factories in the country had paused activity because a problem with its production system was preventing it from processing orders for automotive components. The remaining two facilities will be shut down later on Tuesday.