(CNN) — The Toyota Tacoma has been the best-selling mid-sized pickup in America for the last 20 years but its territory is getting much more competitive. To help it stay ahead in a crowded auto-industry battle for small-truck customers, Toyota just unveiled an entirely new Tacoma. It includes some options more associated with luxury SUVs and others for those who want to get far from the comforts of civilization.

The Tacoma is often affectionately referred to as just the Taco and, as with tacos, there’s a big menu of options. New Tacoma engines include a hybrid and there’s a new extra-rugged off-road model, too.