(CNN) — Reports of injured children have prompted the recall of 7.5 million Baby Shark bath toys, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced.

Zuru LLC, the California company that imports the China-manufactured products, is recalling 6.5 million full-size Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing Swim Bath Toys and 1 million mini-size Robo Alive Junior Mini Baby Shark Swimming Bath Toys, the commission said in a news release Thursday.