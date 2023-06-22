Top TikTok exec and public face of company in US is stepping down

TikTok acknowledged to US lawmakers that some personal information belonging to creators on the platform may be stored in China.

 Gabby Jones/Bloomberg/Getty Images

(CNN) — TikTok’s chief operating officer Vanessa Pappas is leaving the company, according to an internal memo obtained by CNN, after spending several tumultuous years as its top public advocate and a champion of TikTok creators in the face of accusations the platform poses a national security risk.

Pappas, who is non-binary and prefers to go by V, will continue to consult for TikTok on a private basis as a strategic advisor, according to the memo written by CEO Shou Chew and sent to employees Thursday.