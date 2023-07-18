London (CNN) — More than 230 economists and political leaders have called on the United Nations and the World Bank to do more to tackle the widening gap between the rich and poor around the world, a problem they say many governments are ignoring.

In an open letter published Monday and addressed to UN Secretary-General António Guterres and World Bank President Ajay Banga, the group called for more ambitious targets to reduce inequality and for better measurement of income and wealth disparities.