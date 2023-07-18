Hollywood Reporter: Tom Cruise negotiated with movie studios over AI before the actors strike began

Before talks between the Hollywood actors’ union and major film and TV studios broke down, the SAG-AFTRA union reportedly enlisted Tom Cruise to lobby on behalf of its members.

 Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

(CNN) — Before talks between the Hollywood actors’ union and major film and TV studios broke down, the SAG-AFTRA union enlisted Tom Cruise to lobby on behalf of its members, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

At issue was the use of artificial intelligence, or AI. According to the report, superstar Cruise joined a negotiating session in June to discuss concerns about the use of AI to replace actors and to speak in support of stunt performers, who are also part of SAG-AFTRA’s 160,000 members. The Mission: Impossible star famously performs his own stunts.