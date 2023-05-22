New York (CNN) — TikTok on Monday filed a suit against Montana over a bill that would ban the popular short-form video app in the state starting early next year.

TikTok alleges that the ban violates the US Constitution, including the First Amendment, as well as other federal laws, according to a complaint filed in Montana District Court. The company also claims concerns that the Chinese government could access the data of US TikTok users – which are a key motivation behind the ban – are “unfounded.”