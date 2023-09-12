New York (CNN) — TikTok is officially kicking off its US e-commerce efforts with the launch of TikTok Shop.

The short-form video platform launched an in-app shopping experience in the United States on Tuesday, according to a company blog post, after months of testing. TikTok Shop allows users to find and directly purchase products used in live videos, tagged in content shown on their algorithm-driven For You page, pinned on brand profiles or marketed in a new “Shop” tab.