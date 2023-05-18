TikTok creators sue Montana over app ban

A group of TikTok users has sued to overturn Montana’s new statewide ban blocking the app.

 Robin Utrecht/Shutterstock/File

(CNN) — A group of TikTok users has sued to overturn Montana’s new statewide ban blocking the app, alleging that the law signed this week by Gov. Greg Gianforte violates the First Amendment.

The complaint filed Wednesday evening in the US District Court for the District of Montana — hours after the governor’s signature — compares TikTok to other types of media in claiming that the state lacks the authority to keep Montanans from accessing and creating lawful speech.