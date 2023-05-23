TikTok CEO says ‘we will prevail’ against Montana ban

TikTok CEO Shou Chew vowed Tuesday that his company’s legal battle against Montana will succeed.

 Christopher Pike/Bloomberg/Getty Images

(CNN) — TikTok CEO Shou Chew vowed Tuesday that his company’s legal battle against Montana will succeed, after the state passed a law that would ban the app from personal devices starting in January.

In an onstage interview with Bloomberg at the Qatar Economic Forum, Chew reiterated the company’s view that the Montana ban is unconstitutional.