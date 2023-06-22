(CNN) — TikTok has acknowledged to US lawmakers that some personal information belonging to creators on the platform may be stored in China, outside of the protections that the company applies to other types of US user data.

The disclosure was made in a June 16 document addressed to Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Sen. Richard Blumenthal and released by the senators Thursday. The senators have previously accused TikTok of misleading Congress about its handling of Americans’ personal information.