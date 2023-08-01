Tiger Woods joins PGA policy board after players’ concerns about transparency

Tiger Woods warms up on the practice area prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 3 in Augusta, Georgia.

 Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

(CNN) — Golf’s power structure took a sharp shift to the players Tuesday when Tiger Woods was named as the sixth player director on the powerful PGA Tour policy board.

The move gives the players a one-seat advantage on the board after the controversial merger in June between the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf. Five of the policy board members are independent directors, with professional backgrounds in law and business.

