New York (CNN) — In March 2020, many US restaurants had to shut their doors during the early days of the Covid pandemic in accordance with local restrictions. Now, over three years later, the restaurant industry is back. But the pandemic ushered in some changes that are here to stay.

In the early days of the pandemic, people got used to eating their restaurant food at home. Today, they’re back in restaurant dining rooms — but still prefer to get meals via the drive-thru, a pickup window or delivery more than they did before. Meanwhile, restaurants are adapting not only to changing consumer behaviors, but to new industry conditions, like a drop in available workers after many exited the sector in recent years.