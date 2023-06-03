Three chemical giants agree to pay more than $1 billion to settle ‘forever chemical’ claims

 Nicolas Messyasz/SPPFR/Sipa/AP

New York (CNN) — The companies Chemours, DuPont and Corteva announced on Friday they have agreed to pay more than $1 billion to settle claims that “forever chemicals” contaminated public US water systems.

The family of ubiquitous synthetic chemicals – per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS – linger in the environment and the human body, where they can cause serious health problems, and are found in everyday products including fast-food wrappers, makeup and carpeting.

