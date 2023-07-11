Thousands of Taylor Swift fans left hanging as Ticketmaster suddenly suspends ticket sales

Taylor Swift performs onstage at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on July 07, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

 John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

London (CNN) — Ticketmaster has created more bad blood with Taylor Swift fans after its website glitched Tuesday, preventing thousands of Swifties from buying tickets for the singer’s upcoming concerts in France.

Ticketmaster said on Twitter Tuesday that it had “put on hold” ticket sales for four dates of Swift’s hugely popular Eras Tour in Paris, including two dates in Lyon, both scheduled for spring next year.