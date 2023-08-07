Thousands of flights delayed as bad weather threatens Eastern US

More than 1,100 flights have been canceled Monday across the United States – and more than 3,000 delayed – as severe weather threatens many eastern states.

 CNN Weather

The most-impacted airport is Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson, which is also the world’s busiest, according to tracking site FlightAware. As of Monday afternoon, almost 100 outbound flights have been canceled, and more than 250 have been delayed.