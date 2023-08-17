This Vietnamese automaker is worth more than Ford and GM. But it hasn’t sold many cars

(CNN) — Vietnamese electric vehicle company Vinfast is already more valuable than Ford (F) and GM (GM), based on its stock price, despite just entering the US market. But you may not have even heard of it. Here’s what it’s all about, and what’s been happening with it.

Enthusiastic investors pushed VinFast stock up 270% on its first trading day, before falling about 19% Wednesday. Those investors currently own only 1% of the automaker, though. The sprawling Vietnamese conglomerate, VinGroup, owns the rest.