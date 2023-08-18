This twisted hunk of metal that used to be a Ferrari just sold for nearly $2 million. Here’s why

(CNN) — A hulk of dented, torn and scorched metal that was, decades ago, a Ferrari race car just sold at an RM Sotheby’s auction in California for $1.9 million.

While that may be surprising, it’s not quite as horrible an investment as it looks, especially if the buyer is after something more than money: racing history and, for the new owner, a shot at a glory all their own.