(CNN) — Like many adults, a lot of teenagers don’t know what they want to do when they grow up.

Even when they think they do, they may not have a realistic grasp of whether a given occupation or job is likely to be economically viable for them over time. For instance, does it pay well? Is it a growing field or a shrinking one? Is it likely to fall victim to artificial intelligence? Just how many years do you need to spend in school to land a spot?