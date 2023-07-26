This measure of homelessness in England has reached a 25-year high

Tents belonging to homeless people are pictured on January 24, 2023 in London, United Kingdom.

 Carl Court/Getty Images

London (CNN) — The number of households living in temporary accommodation in England has hit its highest level since at least 1998, according to official data.

Close to 105,000 households were living in temporary accommodation — such as a hostel or a room in a shared house — in the first quarter of 2023, up 10% from the same period last year, and the highest number since the government started keeping records 25 years ago, the UK housing department said Tuesday.