Holiday spending during China's Golden Week has surged past pre-pandemic levels for the first time in three years, in a sign the country's travelers have fully emerged from the depths of Covid-related restrictions and are eager to live large to make up for lost time.

For many, this May Day period, spanning five days from April 29 to May 3, was the first chance to go on vacation in more than three years, without having to worry about catching Covid. During the Chinese New Year holiday in January, many people stayed home because of fears of infection during China's "exit wave" when an unknown number of people caught the disease.