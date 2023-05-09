When Minneapolis real estate agent Darisha Hill listed a three-bedroom, one-bath, 1924 bungalow on a Friday afternoon at the end of April, she scheduled open houses for both Saturday and Sunday to attract buyers.

By Saturday evening the homeowners had received so many offers — a total of 25 bids, all of them over the $320,000 list price — that they canceled the second open house. Within 48 hours the sellers were in contract with a buyer offering well over the asking price.