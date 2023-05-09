This Girl Scout troop sells cookies to support girls experiencing homelessness

Troop 6000, launched in 2016 at a single family shelter, is a Girl Scout troop specially designed to serve the thousands of girls living in the New York City Shelter System.

 New York City Mayor's Fund

This week marks the final days of the Girl Scouts' annual cookie sale. It's important for every scout — but perhaps especially for Troop 6000, which is comprised entirely of girls who are experiencing homelessness or living in shelters.

Unlike most Girl Scouts, Troop 6000's cookie sale covers all fees for the girls including trips, summer camps and other activities. The troop has sold more than $1.6 million worth of cookies since 2017, benefiting about 2,500 women and girls across more than 20 shelters in the Greater New York area.