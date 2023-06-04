This could be Apple’s biggest product launch since the Apple Watch

(CNN) — Apple may be just one day away from unveiling its most ambitious new hardware product in years.

At its Worldwide Developers Conference, which kicks off Monday at its Cupertino, California, campus, Apple (AAPL) is widely expected to introduce a “mixed reality” headset that offers both virtual reality and augmented reality, a technology that overlays virtual images on live video of the real world.