This Chinese company will pay its workers $140 million to have kids

The Trip.com headquarters in Shanghai, China, is pictured here.

 Qilai Shen/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Hong Kong (CNN) — China’s Trip.com, one of the world’s largest online travel agencies, is introducing new childcare subsidies worth 1 billion yuan ($138 million) to encourage its 32,000 employees to have kids.

Workers who have been with the company for at least three years will receive an annual bonus of 10,000 yuan ($1,376) for each new-born child every year from the child’s first birthday until they reach the age of five. The policy will take effect on Saturday.