Thieves stole nearly $200 million from Europe’s largest copper producer

Germany's Aurubis disclosed suspected theft in statements in August and June.

 Marcus Brandt/dpa/picture alliance/Getty Images

London (CNN) — Fraudsters have robbed Europe’s largest copper producer of €185 million ($198 million) worth of the metal, possibly with the help of insiders, the company said Tuesday.

After carrying out an extraordinary inventory on August 31, Germany’s Aurubis found that it had paid inflated invoices for shipments of scrap metal and other inputs, based on samples that had been manipulated to show a much higher copper content than turned out to be the case.