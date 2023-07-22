Los Angeles (CNN) — On Saturday, a group of set and prop warehouse owners are getting together for a “Crewlateral Yard Sale,” hoping to make a few bucks selling inventory while orders for movie and TV sets have come to a complete halt over the last two months.

Hollywood productions drastically slowed down as the Writers Guild of America went on strike on May 2, and what remaining productions there were have nearly all stopped after SAG-AFTRA, the actors union, began a strike on July 14, the first time the two guilds have been on strike simultaneously since the 1960s.